Jayhawks, Jackson look to keep focus on the court as tourney begins

Kansas freshman Josh Jackson told us he has dreamed of this moment since he can remember picking up a basketball. A chance to take his team to a national title. (KCTV5)

Kansas freshman Josh Jackson told us he has dreamed of this moment since he can remember picking up a basketball. A chance to take his team to a national title.

But he probably didn’t dream up the journey exactly like this season has unfolded, but for him, it’s all a part of the learning process on his way to the ultimate goal.

“I feel like I am here with the best team in the country right now and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else," Jackson said.

Jackson is living a dream here at the NCAA tournament. But he’s ridden a roller-coaster to get here.

In his latest episode, he had to sit and helplessly watch his team lose the Big 12 tournament game against TCU.

“What I learned from it is that we all make mistakes and you have to learn from it," Jackson said. "If you make one mistake don’t make it again.”

A loss that not only affected him but the entire team.

The Jayhawks will have Jackson back for the first round against UC-Davis.

Teammate Landen Lucas says he brings a lot to KU's four-guard lineup.

“He just adds so much to our four guard lineup," Lucas said. "His presence is definitely important to us. He brings a lot of energy in spurts and he’s a top pick in the NBA draft so that’s always nice to have someone like that on your team.”

The dark cloud hanging over this program and all the negative attention has taken it’s toll, but the Jayhawks are at the place they want to be more than anything else.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.