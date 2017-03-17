Police investigate after body found in KCK - KCTV5

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A death investigation is under way in Kansas City, KS after a body was found in the 2500 block of south 14th Street about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they discovered the body of a man in his fifties on the side of the side of the road.

Police say that the man was struck by a vehicle while he was walking down the roadway.  They do not have a description of the vehicle that struck the man.

This is accident remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

