Where can I find truTV at in Kansas City?

The Kansas State Wildcats will continue their postseason run on Friday against Cincinnati.

Tipoff is set for 6:27 p.m., with the game airing on truTV.

Where can you find truTV in Kansas City?

Here is where you can find the channel on a variety of providers in Kansas City.

AT&T U-verse - 164, 1164 (HD)

Consolidated Communications - 694 (HD)

DirectTV - 246 (HD)

Dish Network - 9430 (HD)

Google Fiber - 297

Time Warner Cable - 112

Wide Open West - 248 (HD)

