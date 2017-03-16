Where can I find truTV at in Kansas City? - KCTV5

Where can I find truTV at in Kansas City?

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas State Wildcats will continue their postseason run on Friday against Cincinnati. 

Tipoff is set for 6:27 p.m., with the game airing on truTV. 

Where can you find truTV in Kansas City? 

Here is where you can find the channel on a variety of providers in Kansas City. 

  • AT&T U-verse - 164, 1164 (HD)
  • Consolidated Communications - 694 (HD)
  • DirectTV - 246 (HD)
  • Dish Network - 9430 (HD)
  • Google Fiber - 297
  • Time Warner Cable - 112
  • Wide Open West - 248 (HD)

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.