Affidavit: KU's Josh Jackson threatened to 'beat' women's player

A court affidavit says Kansas basketball player Josh Jackson threatened to "beat" women's basketball player McKenzie Calvert during a confrontation at a Lawrence bar.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the affidavit released by the Douglas County Court was filed by police to justify a court summons Jackson received March 7. He is scheduled to appear in court April 12 on a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property.

According to the affidavit, Calvert told police Jackson followed her out of The Yacht Club and yelled at her to get out of her car, saying he would beat her. The confrontation came after Calvert threw a drink at her ex-boyfriend, Kansas player Lagerald Vick.

Calvert told police that Jackson followed her out of the Yacht Club in Lawrence.

Another piece of information from the affidavit states that Kansas head coach Bill Self was present when police questioned Jackson about it later.

On Thursday, Self answered questions about the case during his press conference.

"Our guys have rallied around this," Self said. "Our guys have rallied around Josh. It's not easy to have your name across the ticker each and every day when someone keeps bringing up an additional thing or two when we already know this took place quite a while ago."

Top-seeded Kansas opens play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday against UC Davis.

