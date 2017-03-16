A quick look at UC Davis-Kansas in the NCAA Tournament - KCTV5

A quick look at UC Davis-Kansas in the NCAA Tournament

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
No. 1 seed Kansas (28-4) vs. No. 16 seed UC Davis (23-12)

First Round, Midwest Region, Tulsa, Okla.; 6:50 p.m. ET.

BOTTOM LINE: Anything less than a comfortable two games this weekend and advancing to the Sweet 16 would be a disappointment for the top-seeded Jayhawks, beginning with their first-round NCAA Tournament game against the 16th-seeded Aggies.

AGGIE REBOUND: After finishing 11-19 last season, UC Davis reached its first NCAA Tournament by winning the Big West Conference Tournament championship over UC Irvine, seven days after losing by 30 points to the Anteaters. The Aggies then defeated North Carolina Central in the First Four on Wednesday night to advance to Friday.

DID YOU KNOW: Led by senior guard Frank Mason's 20.8 points per game, Kansas enters the tournament 16th in the country with an average of 82.7 points per game. That's tied for the highest scoring average in coach Bill Self's 14 seasons, matching the 2002-03 team that averaged the same.

