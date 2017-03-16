Man charged with second-degree murder in connection to 2016 shooting at gas station

William Enloe, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the fatal shooting of Antonio Williams. (KCTV5)

William Enloe, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the fatal shooting of Antonio Williams.

Williams was shot and killed in south Kansas City on Nov. 15, 2016.

The shooting happened in the area of Bannister Road and Drury Avenue.

Another individual was wounded in the shooting, which happened at a Phillips 66 in the 5500 block of E. Bannister Road.

Surveillance video showed a suspect leaving items inside the store.

Police determined that fingerprints on the items belonged to Enloe, according to the documents.

Court documents also say Enloe exchanged texts with one of the victims about trading firearms. He later told police he was inside the store when the shooting began and that he fired his handgun.

A $100,000 bond has been requested.

