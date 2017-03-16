Pedestrian in wheelchair struck, killed by city vehicle near 63rd, Prospect

A look at the KC Water Services vehicle that hit and killed a man. (KCTV5)

A pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a KC Water Services vehicle Thursday in east Kansas City. (KCTV5)

The water department said two of their employees were in a dump truck hauling material to a job site when the accident happened around 1:15 p.m. near 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

The man struck by the truck was later identified by police as James W. Tolson, 71, of Kansas City, MO.

Police said the Tolson was crossing Prospect Avenue at 63rd Street to the east and the water department vehicle was heading south on Prospect Avenue. The incident happened at the intersection.

Tolson crossed the road seconds before the light turned green for the truck. From where the driver was sitting, he couldn't see the man because he was sitting so high up in the truck.

Investigators said the driver did not know that the vehicle made contact with the wheelchair.

The wheelchair was carried for a short distance. The driver of the vehicle turned around and came back to the intersection after he felt something fall off the vehicle.

Tolson was declared dead at the scene by fire department personnel.

Police say that the incident appears to be an accident. Several witnesses confirmed to the authorities that the driver wouldn't have been able to see Tolson.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the person killed today," the water department said in a written statement. "The crash remains under investigation by the Kansas City Police Department. They have our full cooperation."

