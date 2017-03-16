Police warn against drinking and driving ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day just hours away, a national campaign to fight drunk driving is underway.

Drinking and driving impacts our area and police are cracking down on it early, starting on Thursday.

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the big "drinking holidays" and police anticipate making many DUI arrests.

The parade in downtown KC will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, but for many, the party starts even sooner.

While police are still encouraging people to have fun, they also want you to hear the startling numbers that prove how dangerous drinking and driving can be.

The message is simple: “Drive sober or get pulled over.” As well as, “buzzed driving is drunk driving.”

But despite the simplicity of the method, people don’t listen.

Local police say that, in 2016, alcohol-related crashes killed 179 people and injured nearly 700 on Missouri’s roads.

So, MoDOT is getting aggressive in an attempt to stop those crashes before they happen and Kansas City police are echoing the same message

They are asking that people consider the fact that there will be a lot of children out, as well as adults.

Last St. Patrick’s Day, for example, two people were killed and eight were injured in Blue Springs.

Police in multiple areas of KC will be out in large numbers. Olathe, Mission, Overland Park and Independence are just a few of the other cities boosting patrols and checkpoints this year.

Police are not saying the locations of the checkpoints, of course, but simply that officers will be out in areas known for alcohol-related crashes and/or DUI arrests.

The times, however, were provided:

Kansas City, Missouri -- 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Mission, Kansas -- 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, and midnight to 4 a.m. on Saturday

Overland Park, Kansas -- 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.