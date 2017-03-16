$38 million Independence bond issue would build new elementary school

On average, the school district gets 150-250 new students each year. With the bond money, they would plan on building a new school. (Independence School District)

The way we've come to know William Chrisman High School could change drastically after almost 100 years if a $38 million no-tax bond proposal passes on the April 4 ballot.

The no-tax bond will pay for a new weight room at the school, remodel science labs and add more computers classrooms

Truman High School would get a more modern look.

“I can already see it,” said Nia Cowan, a sophomore at Truman High School.

They would also add 2,600 square feet to expand the lunchroom and make room for more classrooms.

"I’m actually looking forward to the most are the classrooms because all the desks and stuff you know are kind of old looking,” said Alysin Cowan, a freshman at Truman High School.

Van Horn High School would also see a chunk of that change. The bond would pay for five commercial kitchens for the culinary academy and a new competition gym

"We're very lucky we are growing as a school district," said Dr. Dale Herl, superintendent for the Independence School District.

On average, Herl says the district gets 150-250 new students each year. With the bond money, they would plan on building a new school.

"We'll have another elementary school, our 20th, and that will eliminate all of the mobile trailers in the independence school district," said Herl.

School officials couldn’t say how much of the bond money would go toward building the new elementary school and how much money each of the high school's would get for their renovations.

They hope to sort that out if the bond passes.

