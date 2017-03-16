Kansas lawmakers honor victims of Olathe bar shooting - KCTV5

Kansas lawmakers honor victims of Olathe bar shooting

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Alok Madasani, left, and Ian Grillot, right, embrace and smile after they were honored by the Kansas House of Representatives in Topeka, Kan., Thursday, March 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Alok Madasani, left, and Ian Grillot, right, embrace and smile after they were honored by the Kansas House of Representatives in Topeka, Kan., Thursday, March 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -

Kansas lawmakers used resolutions to honor the victims of an Olathe bar shooting being investigated as a hate crime, and Gov. Sam Brownback's proclaimed Thursday as Indian American Appreciation Day in Kansas.

Brownback recognized the two survivors, Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot, and commemorated Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who died in the Feb. 22 shooting at Austins Bar & Grill. The House and Senate also recognized the survivors and passed resolutions honoring them and Kuchibhotla.

Brownback says the "senseless, violent actions" of one man won't divide the state.

Witnesses say a gunman shouted racial slurs before opening fire on Kuchibhotla and Madasani, both Indian men. Grillot was shot when he intervened.

Adam Purinton remains jailed in Johnson County on murder and attempted murder charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.