High-speed police chase ends in crash near Prospect, Gregory

A high-speed police chase ended in a crash Thursday near Prospect Avenue and Gregory Boulevard.

Police say an officer observed a vehicle just after 9 a.m. matching the description of that being sought by Kansas City, KS police in the area of Interstate 70 and Interstate 670.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle refused to stop. The suspect was traveling at speeds that sometimes exceeded 100 miles per hour.

The suspect vehicle was chased through Kansas City and eventually became involved in an accident with a police vehicle in the area of Gregory Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

The two occupants of the suspect vehicle were taken into custody at this location.

There were no injuries sustained in the chase or wreck.

