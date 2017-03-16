Hazardous material reported at Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia

A Kansas City firefighter is awake from a coma after suffering a heat stroke, and doctors are trying to determine if energy drinks may have played a part in his condition.More >
A Kansas City firefighter is awake from a coma after suffering a heat stroke, and doctors are trying to determine if energy drinks may have played a part in his condition.More >
A Johnson County man has been charged after being arrested for child molestation.More >
A Johnson County man has been charged after being arrested for child molestation.More >
An overnight accident in Kansas City, Missouri has left one person dead.More >
An overnight accident in Kansas City, Missouri has left one person dead.More >
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV on Friday.More >
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV on Friday.More >
Carnival rides and live entertainment were supposed to fill the parking lot of the Memorial Missionary Baptist Church this weekend, but the event was canceled.More >
Carnival rides and live entertainment were supposed to fill the parking lot of the Memorial Missionary Baptist Church this weekend, but the event was canceled.More >
St. Louis County Police are currently searching for a missing 16-year-old who has been missing for almost two weeks.More >
St. Louis County Police are currently searching for a missing 16-year-old who has been missing for almost two weeks.More >
A national online survey by Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy says 7% of American adults believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. Statistically, that's 16.4 million people.More >
A national online survey by Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy says 7% of American adults believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. Statistically, that's 16.4 million people.More >
A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house.More >
A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house.More >
A 29-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Cheemi Littlejohn in Kansas City.More >
A 29-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Cheemi Littlejohn in Kansas City.More >