Hazardous material reported at Planned Parenthood clinic in Colu - KCTV5

Hazardous material reported at Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia will reopen after closing for a few hours when employees reported an unknown hazardous materials emergency. (KCTV5) A Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia will reopen after closing for a few hours when employees reported an unknown hazardous materials emergency. (KCTV5)
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -

A Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia will reopen after closing for a few hours when employees reported an unknown hazardous materials emergency.

Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer says four clinic employees had eye and throat irritation and were coughing when firefighters responded to the clinic Wednesday afternoon. None of the employees required medical treatment.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the fire department's hazmat team conducted an air quality test and found an irritant in the air. Investigators are trying to identify the substance.

Fraizer says the irritant was confined to one room. No property was damaged.

Columbia police are investigating the incident.

The building was ventilated and Planned Parenthood Great Plains said the clinic would be open Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.