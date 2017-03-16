Police: 1 killed in wreck on SB I-35 near downtown Kansas City

One person has died after a four-vehicle wreck Thursday morning on I-35 just south of downtown Kansas City. (Nate Tacey/KCTV5 News)

One person has died after a three-vehicle wreck Thursday morning on I-35 just south of downtown Kansas City.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes where Southwest Trafficway splits from Interstate 35.

Southbound lanes of I-35 were reopened about 10:30 a.m.

A dark green BMW was going speeding southbound on I-35 and weaving in an out of traffic. As the car approached the split for Southwest Trafficway and I-35, he was in the lanes for Southwest Trafficway.

The driver then tried to cut in front of the traffic in the lanes for I-35 and hit an attenuator, which is a barrier designed to absorb impact.

That caused the BMW to rotate sideways across the first lane of the interstate. Then, a southbound black truck hit the driver's side of the BMW.

Both cars slid to the right, and the truck hit a red Ford.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Those driving the black truck and the red Ford were not injured.

