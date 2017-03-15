Firefighters battle large blaze in Kansas City home near 7th, Indiana

The fire was reported before 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. (KCTV5)

Kansas City firefighters battled a large fire at a house in the area of 7th Street and Indiana Ave.

The fire was reported before 10 p.m. on Wednesday night.

There's no immediate information on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.