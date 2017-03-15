KCTV5's Road to Recovery raises nearly $48,000

KCTV5's Road to Recovery effort raised well over $47,000 for the victims of the tornadoes from last week.

Throughout the afternoon, staff members from KCTV5 and The Salvation Army took your donations.

Nearly 500 homes and businesses in Oak Grove were damaged by a significant tornado. Between 60-70 homes in Smithville were damaged by another tornado.

Overall, five tornadoes were reported in the outbreak.

While the phones have shut off for the night, you can still donate online here.

