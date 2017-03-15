Police investigate shooting at 51st, Linwood Boulevard - KCTV5

Police investigate shooting at 51st, Linwood Boulevard

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a report of a shooting at the Days Inn hotel in Kansas City. 

The shooting was initially reported at 8:03 p.m. at 5100 E. Linwood Blvd. 

Details about the incident are limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 for more. 

