Over 400 become American citizens at ceremony in Kansas City

It’s been a long road for the approximately 400 people who became American citizens on Wednesday.

For one man from Syria, it was a longtime dream come true, but a little bittersweet.

Gheath Jarbou, 26, was among those celebrating. It was an emotional moment for him. His parents came to the United States from Syria almost 10 years ago.

He was finally able to arrive in the United States in 2011.

"When I got here, it was like finally! We did it," he said. “See all these wonderful people and their big smiles? Becoming a new citizen - it's like just amazing.”

However, Jarbou's fiancee is back in Syria and because of President Trump's travel ban blocking Syrian citizens from entering the United States, he can't help but feel a little sad.

"It's really frustrating," Jarbou said. "I really have no clue on what the next step is going to be for me."

The travel ban takes effect on Thursday.

Still, Jarbou is basking in the present, realizing his dream and becoming a United States citizen.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.