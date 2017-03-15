Assistant principal had confronted former Lee's Summit teacher over allegations of relationship with student

Zhiyang Ji faces two counts of second-degree sodomy. He was arrested in Lee's Summit on Wednesday and is being held on a $75,000 bond. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

The Lee's Summit community is reeling after a teacher at Lee's Summit North HIgh School was charged with sex crimes against a student.

A former Lee's Summit school employee has been charged with sodomy against a student.

Zhiyang Ji faces two counts of second-degree sodomy. He was arrested in Lee's Summit on Wednesday and is being held on a $75,000 bond. According to court records, Ji is not allowed to make contact with anyone under 17 years old or be within 1,000 feet of a school or Boys or Girls Club.

Court records filed on Wednesday accuse Ji of being in a sexual relationship with a high school student. Records state the victim told police the two parties touched each other and the defendant performed oral sex on the victim.

The student, 18, asked Ji to tutor him in math and Chinese.

Documents say Ji told detectives he knew it was "wrong to be in a relationship" with the student.

Statement from the school district:

The Lee’s Summit School District is aware of criminal charges that have been filed against a former teacher in the school district. Because of our desire to protect the privacy of our students, because this is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, and because we do not comment on individual personnel actions, we are unable to provide further details regarding this matter. However, the school district takes allegations of this nature very seriously, and took immediate corrective action upon learning of them. Nothing is more important than the safety and welfare of our students.

The issue at the high school did not go unnoticed.

On Feb. 27, an assistant principal allegedly confronted him one week after other students reported seeing the pair together at Starbucks.

Court documents show Ji admitted he knew it was wrong to be in a relationship with a student.

Meanwhile, a local group says it's important to talk to students so they feel safe to report inappropriate relationships.

"“Parents should absolutely look for the resource that makes the most sense for them," said Haleigh Harrold of MOCSA. “We talk a lot about the reason equal relationships are healthy is because you feel like you have a say, like you can tell this person if they’re crossing your boundaries or making you feel uncomfortable.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.