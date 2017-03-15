Meth arrests rising across the country, metro no exception

A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house.More >
A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house.More >
A Johnson County man has been charged after being arrested for child molestation.More >
A Johnson County man has been charged after being arrested for child molestation.More >
A Kansas City firefighter is in a coma after suffering a heat stroke, and doctors are trying to determine if energy drinks may have played a part in his condition.More >
A Kansas City firefighter is in a coma after suffering a heat stroke, and doctors are trying to determine if energy drinks may have played a part in his condition.More >
General Motors announced changes to production plans at its Fairfax plant on Friday. The plant will go from three production shifts to two.More >
General Motors announced changes to production plans at its Fairfax plant on Friday. The plant will go from three production shifts to two.More >
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
As of Friday morning, around 530 people are still without power after storms swept through the Kansas City area on Thursday night. At the height of the storm, 4000 people were in the dark. As the sun comes up on Friday, the cleanup will begin.More >
As of Friday morning, around 530 people are still without power after storms swept through the Kansas City area on Thursday night. At the height of the storm, 4000 people were in the dark. As the sun comes up on Friday, the cleanup will begin.More >
Three men have been arrested after a police chase that went through several cities.More >
Three men have been arrested after a police chase that went through several cities, leaving damage in its wake.More >
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV on Friday.More >
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV on Friday.More >