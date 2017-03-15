Local leaders write letter to Trump regarding inclusion of broadband Internet in infrastructure program

The Internet puts information at our fingertips and it's a modern luxury that not everyone has access to.

Connecting for Good is attempting to change that and local leaders are jumping on board.

Unified Government Mayor/CEO Mark Holland and Kansas City Mayor Sly James joined more than 60 other city and county officials from across the nation to write a letter to President Donald Trump.

They're calling on national leaders to include broadband Internet in any infrastructure legislation.

In his campaign, Trump promised to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure. Trump was referring to roads and bridges, but advocates feel high speed Internet is part of necessary infrastructure.

The CEO of Connecting for Good says Internet access is as basic a utility as running water or electricity.

"You can’t even get your kids enrolled in school if it’s not online," said CEO Tom Esselman. "And you can’t even apply for job if it’s not online. Just having access educational achievement and employment achievement requires digital skills."

Esselman says access to the Internet isn't enough though. There has to be education.

