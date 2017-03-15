Cuonzo Martin named head coach at Mizzou

California head coach Cuonzo Martin driest his team against Colorado in the second half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 54-46. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The University of Missouri has named Cuonzo Martin as its new basketball head coach.

Martin is the 19th head coach in school history.

In three years at California, Martin was 62-39 and had a 29-25 record in the Pac 12.

For three years, he coached at Missouri State, amassing a 61-41 record. He led the 2010-11 team to a 26-9 record.

Martin, who played at Purdue, was also linked to the Illinois position.

