Kansas City woman awaiting $1.2M malpractice settlement dealt devastating blow

What happened to a Kansas City woman at an area hospital in Sept. 2010 is unimaginable, but now, her story has taken another devastating turn.

"I just wish life was more fair," Johnna Hughes said.

KCTV5 News first introduced you to Hughes in June 2016 when she learned a cap would prevent her from seeing most of the more than $2 million a jury awarded her after she lost her newborn son, Chayden, at North Kansas City Hospital.

An emergency room physician misdiagnosed Hughes and sent her home with pain killers. It turned out she had a hematoma the size of a soccer ball in her abdomen. It cut off the oxygen supply to her perfectly healthy baby boy and killed him.

Hughes nearly died herself. Attorneys for the physician appealed the case, and Hughes has been waiting. But just a couple of months after KCTV5's interview, Hughes was dealt a cruel blow -- Stage 4 terminal cancer.

"They told me there was no cure for my cancer, and that I could try chemotherapy, but it would probably just buy me a couple months time. And I didn't want to put myself through all that just to know that it was a couple months more. I've put myself through enough," Hughes said.

What she worries about now are her daughters. One of them just 11 years old.

Hughes attorney, Kathy Hagen, says she will continue to fight for her client.

"Some people are just given a really bad hand in life ... and Johnna Hughes was dealt a really, really bad hand," Hagen said.

Hagen called the defense team immediately after Hughes' diagnosis, pleading for them to drop the appeal so she could rest easy knowing her children would be taken care of after she's gone. However, they wouldn't.

"We will keep justice for her. We feel very strongly about that, but she's not going to see it. In all reality, she won't be here to see justice done," said Hagen.

It's making what time Hughes has left full of the worst kind of worry and heartache. She is now under the care of hospice nurses. They do what they can to manage her pain, but it's the emotional pain they can't help her with.

Hughes says the only thing that brings her comfort is knowing she'll be with baby Chayden.

"The only thing that helps me get through this because I know I'm gonna get to see my son as soon as I go to heaven. That's the only thing that's helping me through this is because that's the only thing I have to look forward to is that - is to see him," she said.

While her main concern is whether her family ever gets the money that jury awarded her ... what's bothering her the most right now ... is that her family has no real means of paying for her funeral.

