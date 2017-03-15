Missouri bill on ticket scalping, resale moves forward

Missouri lawmakers are advancing a bill that would put limits on ticket scalping while also ensuring buyers can resell tickets. (AP)

Missouri lawmakers are advancing a bill that would put limits on ticket scalping while also ensuring buyers can resell tickets.

Republican Rep. Shawn Rhoads said the goal of the measure given initial approval in a voice vote Wednesday is to stop automated software that allows people to buy tickets to resell for more money.

But Rhoads said people who buy expensive concert and sports tickets and later can't go should be able to resell tickets.

That still would be allowed under his proposal, which would also require venues to offer both transferable and nontransferable tickets.

Lawmakers appeared supportive of the provision aimed at scalpers. There's disagreement over the mandate that venues offer options for transferable and nontransferable tickets.

The measure needs another vote of approval to move to the House.

