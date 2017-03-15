Ruskin High School FBLA raising money to compete in nationals

This year this teams hopes to raise the $3,000 they need to be able to bring home the national title. (KCTV5)

Ruskin High School is home to the winners of the LifeSmarts FBLA challenge in Missouri.

Now the students are trying to get to Anaheim, CA to represent not just their school, but the state, in the national competition.

"I'm looking forward to just competing against all these others teams," Lifesmarts Challenge winner Brianna Hull said. "It's really cool to just travel across the country and see all the people that I'm going up against."

The Future Business Leaders of America competitors answered 180 questions as part of the LifeSmarts challenge. The questions ranged from personal finances to health and safety. Subjects that prepare students to become smart adults.

"This competition allows us to display that we're a quality school we've got great kids that are willing and able to compete on a national level," Ruskin High School Economics teacher Robert Nellis said.

Other teams have qualified before but raising the funds for travel have kept them from traveling to the national competition.

"For us, our district is unable to pay the full amount," winner Shelby Woodrood said.

"It's basically paying for our transportation, which is our airplane tickets and stuff like that, and also going for the competition fees and registration," winner Luis Jimenez said.

If you who would like to donate to the Ruskin High School FBLA competitors, click here.

