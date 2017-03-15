Police ID body found inside car pulled from Missouri River as To - KCTV5

Police ID body found inside car pulled from Missouri River as Toni Anderson

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Her mother, Liz Anderson, says no foul play is suspected in her daughter's death. (KCTV5) Her mother, Liz Anderson, says no foul play is suspected in her daughter's death. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City have identified the body of a woman found inside a car that was pulled from the Missouri River as missing 20-year-old Toni Anderson.

The parents of Toni Anderson had previously said the body inside the car was that of their daughter.

Anderson, a University of Missouri-Kansas City student, was pulled from the river near Parkville on Friday.

Her mother, Liz Anderson, says no foul play is suspected in her daughter's death.

Liz Anderson says it appears Toni became got lost while driving in the dark and ended up on a boat ramp in park. She says her daughter apparently tried to back off the icy ramp and the car slid into the water.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman sues casino that gave her steak dinner instead of $43 million jackpot

    Woman sues casino that gave her steak dinner instead of $43 million jackpot

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:37 AM EDT2017-06-16 09:37:11 GMT
    This June 24, 2016 photo shows gamblers playing slot machines at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)This June 24, 2016 photo shows gamblers playing slot machines at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

    A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house. 

    More >

    A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house. 

    More >

  • GM's Fairfax plant will eliminate 1 shift; nearly 1,000 layoffs planned

    GM's Fairfax plant will eliminate 1 shift; nearly 1,000 layoffs planned

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-06-16 21:50:00 GMT
    A lower demand for passenger cars across the industry has caused the to adjust production of some models. (AP)A lower demand for passenger cars across the industry has caused the to adjust production of some models. (AP)

    General Motors announced changes to production plans at its Fairfax plant on Friday. The plant will go from three production shifts to two.

    More >

    General Motors announced changes to production plans at its Fairfax plant on Friday. The plant will go from three production shifts to two.

    More >

  • Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:27:58 GMT
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.