Police ID body found inside car pulled from Missouri River as Toni Anderson

Her mother, Liz Anderson, says no foul play is suspected in her daughter's death. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City have identified the body of a woman found inside a car that was pulled from the Missouri River as missing 20-year-old Toni Anderson.

The parents of Toni Anderson had previously said the body inside the car was that of their daughter.

Anderson, a University of Missouri-Kansas City student, was pulled from the river near Parkville on Friday.

Her mother, Liz Anderson, says no foul play is suspected in her daughter's death.

Liz Anderson says it appears Toni became got lost while driving in the dark and ended up on a boat ramp in park. She says her daughter apparently tried to back off the icy ramp and the car slid into the water.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.