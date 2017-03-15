$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Lee’s Summit - KCTV5

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Lee’s Summit


By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
One lucky Missouri Lottery player received more than "a friendly smile in every aisle," while shopping at a Lee's Summit Hy-Vee. (Missouri Lottery)
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -

One lucky Missouri Lottery player received more than “a friendly smile in every aisle,” while shopping at a Lee's Summit Hy-Vee.

Someone who purchased a Mega Millions ticket at the store located at 310 S.W. Ward Road for Tuesday night’s drawing matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the $1 million “Match 5” prize.

The winning number combination was:  16, 23, 28, 33 and 59.

“If you’re holding the winning ticket from last night’s drawing, please sign the back of it immediately,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. “And be sure you keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize at one of our Lottery offices.”

The win marks the sixth time a Missouri Lottery player has won the Mega Millions “Match 5” prize since October 2013.

Draw Game winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

In this case, the winner has until Sept. 10.

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to roll, bringing this Friday’s estimated jackpot to $131 million.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

