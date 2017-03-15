Woman, 4 children safe after bullet flies through home

The woman says she has four children and all are under the age of 15. (KCTV5)

A mother got a terrifying wake-up call Tuesday evening after a bullet flew through her children’s bedroom.

It happened about 7:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of E 16th Street.

When police arrived, they found the mother who says she was awoken by her children after they watched a bullet fly into their bedroom.

The woman says she has four children and all are under the age of 15.

Officers found the bullet’s entrance hole on the outside of the home and then found the bullet in the bedroom door.

Authorities say no one was hurt by the shot.

