Wanted: Chester Lewis

Chester Lewis is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County for indecent solicitation of a child. (CrimeStoppers)

The original offense happened in 1998 in Kansas City, KS and involved a 15-year-old girl.

His last known address was in the area of Ninth Street and Shawnee Road in KCK.

Lewis is currently wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

