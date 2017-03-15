Wanted: Chester Lewis - KCTV5

Wanted: Chester Lewis

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Chester Lewis is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County for indecent solicitation of a child. (CrimeStoppers) Chester Lewis is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County for indecent solicitation of a child. (CrimeStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Chester Lewis is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County for indecent solicitation of a child.

The original offense happened in 1998 in Kansas City, KS and involved a 15-year-old girl.

His last known address was in the area of Ninth Street and Shawnee Road in KCK.

Lewis is currently wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

