Spring Hill elementary reading program spreads to town - KCTV5

Spring Hill elementary reading program spreads to town

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Connect
The program was so successful that the school district is looking to pick a new book to read in the fall. (KCTV5) The program was so successful that the school district is looking to pick a new book to read in the fall. (KCTV5)
SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) -

The Spring Hill school district is encouraging elementary school students to read.

The district launched a new initiative called One District, One Book where every student, at every elementary school, would read the same book together.

“My favorite part was that we all read in the same room,” second grader Lucas Herthel said.

Lucas and his family read every day. But, since he and his kindergarten sister Lydia are at different reading levels, lately they haven’t read together as a family.

"It's a bonding opportunity, we snuggle, we laugh, we cry,” said Stephanie Herthel, mother of Lucas and Lydia.

“The World According to Humphrey” is the book the school district passed out to every elementary student, and Herthel says this book is something every grade level could enjoy.

“We were able to interact with our community around a book and that doesn't happen very often,” she added.

It didn’t take long for the whole community to jump on board and get behind the new program. Employees at a dozen businesses including First Option Bank decided to read the book too.

“When they would come in to actually hear them talk to our staff, and Humphrey and what he was doing, and that Mrs. Brisbane was actually cool after all, was just really good to hear,” First Option Bank Senior Vice President Chad Lewis said.

And soon anywhere you went in Spring Hill, people knew and were talking about the book and the main character Humphrey, the classroom hamster who would travel home with different students and shone a spotlight on different family dynamics.

“It was really the family who watched a lot of television, we got a lot of laughs from Humphrey unplugging the television,” Herthel said while laughing.

She added that every family was able to relate, and laugh and that made reading fun.  

"The fact they are going to do it next year is awesome. I can't wait to hear what book it is,” Herthel said.

The program was so successful that the school district is looking to pick a new book to read in the fall.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman sues casino that gave her steak dinner instead of $43 million jackpot

    Woman sues casino that gave her steak dinner instead of $43 million jackpot

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:37 AM EDT2017-06-16 09:37:11 GMT
    This June 24, 2016 photo shows gamblers playing slot machines at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)This June 24, 2016 photo shows gamblers playing slot machines at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

    A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house. 

    More >

    A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house. 

    More >

  • GM's Fairfax plant will eliminate 1 shift; nearly 1,000 layoffs planned

    GM's Fairfax plant will eliminate 1 shift; nearly 1,000 layoffs planned

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-06-16 21:50:00 GMT
    A lower demand for passenger cars across the industry has caused the to adjust production of some models. (AP)A lower demand for passenger cars across the industry has caused the to adjust production of some models. (AP)

    General Motors announced changes to production plans at its Fairfax plant on Friday. The plant will go from three production shifts to two.

    More >

    General Motors announced changes to production plans at its Fairfax plant on Friday. The plant will go from three production shifts to two.

    More >

  • Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:27:58 GMT
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.