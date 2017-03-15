Spring Hill elementary reading program spreads to town

The program was so successful that the school district is looking to pick a new book to read in the fall. (KCTV5)

The Spring Hill school district is encouraging elementary school students to read.

The district launched a new initiative called One District, One Book where every student, at every elementary school, would read the same book together.

“My favorite part was that we all read in the same room,” second grader Lucas Herthel said.

Lucas and his family read every day. But, since he and his kindergarten sister Lydia are at different reading levels, lately they haven’t read together as a family.

"It's a bonding opportunity, we snuggle, we laugh, we cry,” said Stephanie Herthel, mother of Lucas and Lydia.

“The World According to Humphrey” is the book the school district passed out to every elementary student, and Herthel says this book is something every grade level could enjoy.

“We were able to interact with our community around a book and that doesn't happen very often,” she added.

It didn’t take long for the whole community to jump on board and get behind the new program. Employees at a dozen businesses including First Option Bank decided to read the book too.

“When they would come in to actually hear them talk to our staff, and Humphrey and what he was doing, and that Mrs. Brisbane was actually cool after all, was just really good to hear,” First Option Bank Senior Vice President Chad Lewis said.

And soon anywhere you went in Spring Hill, people knew and were talking about the book and the main character Humphrey, the classroom hamster who would travel home with different students and shone a spotlight on different family dynamics.

“It was really the family who watched a lot of television, we got a lot of laughs from Humphrey unplugging the television,” Herthel said while laughing.

She added that every family was able to relate, and laugh and that made reading fun.

"The fact they are going to do it next year is awesome. I can't wait to hear what book it is,” Herthel said.

The program was so successful that the school district is looking to pick a new book to read in the fall.

