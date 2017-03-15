Police actively looking for missing Kansas City man

Marty P. Murphy has not been seen since Wednesday. He was last seen in the area of Eighth Street and Park Avenue wearing a white shirt with collar, a jean jacket and blue jeans. (KCPD)

Police are actively looking for missing Kansas City man.

Marty P. Murphy has not been seen since Wednesday. He was last seen in the area of Eighth Street and Park Avenue wearing a white shirt with collar, a jean jacket and blue jeans.

Murphy is 5'9" tall and weighs 140 pounds, He gray hair and has hazel eyes.

Police urge anyone with information on his location to contact them at 816-234-5136 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.