Man dead after SUV hits utility pole in KCMO

When firefighters arrived they treated one person on the ground near the vehicle. (KCTV5)

A man is dead after a vehicle slammed into a pole early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened about 3:50 a.m. near the intersection of Truman Road and Jackson Avenue.

Police say they were flagged down by a concerned citizen after an SUV slammed into a utility pole while driving westbound on Truman Road. They say the pole was severed from its base and the vehicle ended up on the other side of the road.

When firefighters arrived they found the driver of the vehicle unconscious and performed CPR on him. It was unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was later identified as Keith Cooper, 60, of North Kansas City, MO.

Police say there was no trauma to the body so they think the driver may have had a medical emergency while driving.

Authorities say it appears another person was also in the SUV but did not stay at the scene after the crash. Both airbags in the vehicle were deployed.

The SUV had small amounts of damage and police say they do not believe speed was a factor in the accident.

Truman Road was closed from Jackson Avenue to Spruce Avenue as Kansas City Power and Light worked on the damaged utility pole. It has reopened.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.