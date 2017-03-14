Fire on 20th, Main suspends Kansas City Streetcar service - KCTV5

Fire on 20th, Main suspends Kansas City Streetcar service

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Streetcar service has been suspended following a fire at 20th and Main St. 

The fire broke out about 9 p.m.

The Kansas City Fire Department confirmed the fire happened at an abandoned building located on the Streetcar route. 

Fire officials requested service to be turned off while they were battling the fire. 

No injuries reported. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

