MSNBC's Rachel Maddow says she has Trump's 2005 tax return; White House issues statement

MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow announced Tuesday evening that she has obtained tax returns of President Donald Trump.

Maddow, in a tweet, says she will report on them during her 8 p.m. CST show on MSNBC.

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC.



(Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

Maddow says she has Trump's 1040 form from the year 2005.

Before her show aired on Tuesday, The White House issued a statement on the report:

“You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago. Before being elected President, Mr. Trump was one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required. That being said, Mr. Trump paid $38 million dollars even after taking into account large scale depreciation for construction, on an income of more than $150 million dollars, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes and this illegally published return proves just that. Despite this substantial income figure and tax paid, it is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns. The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the President will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans.”

Both Democratic and Republican politicians have called on Trump to release his taxes.

He previously said he would not release them while he was being audited by the IRS.

