Man with Kansas ties kidnapped in The Congo - KCTV5

Man with Kansas ties kidnapped in The Congo

Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Government spokesman Lambert Mende said Monday that Michael Sharp, whose parents live in Hesston, KS. (KWCH) Government spokesman Lambert Mende said Monday that Michael Sharp, whose parents live in Hesston, KS. (KWCH)

KINSHASA, Congo (KWCH/AP) - Congo's government says two United Nations officials, one man with Kansas connections and one Swedish, have been kidnapped along with four Congolese in Kasai Central province.

Government spokesman Lambert Mende said Monday that Michael Sharp, whose parents live in Hesston, and Zahida Katalan of Sweden were taken with three Congolese drivers and a translator while traveling by motorcycle.

A government statement says the kidnappers have not yet been identified. It was not clear when the kidnapping occurred on a bridge near the village of Ngombe.

Judicial authorities in the province have opened an investigation and are working with the U.N. mission in Congo to free those held.

KWCH spoke with Sharp's mother who says she is working to get more details on what happened to her son. She tells us it's believed her son and Katalan were ambushed.

This vast Central African nation is home to multiple militias competing for stakes in its rich mineral resources.

Copyright KWCH (2017). 

