Bald eagle injured during Smithville tornado dies - KCTV5

Bald eagle injured during Smithville tornado dies

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Missouri Department of Conservation says efforts to save a bald eagle injured during a tornado earlier this month near Kansas City have failed. (Missouri Department of Conservation) The Missouri Department of Conservation says efforts to save a bald eagle injured during a tornado earlier this month near Kansas City have failed. (Missouri Department of Conservation)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

The Missouri Department of Conservation says efforts to save a bald eagle injured during a tornado earlier this month near Kansas City have failed.

The department said in a news release Tuesday that the eagle found with a wing damaged in the March 6 tornado near Smithville Lake died of the injuries Sunday.

A passer-by found the injured eagle along a road. The bird later was taken by a conservation agent to a wildlife rehabilitation expert, then on to the University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center in Columbia. That's where the eagle died.

The department says Smithville Lake typically has three or four active eagle nests, meaning eagles still will be in that area this spring.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Tombstone of Shawnee teen who drowned removed from grave

    Tombstone of Shawnee teen who drowned removed from grave

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:24:40 GMT
    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    More >

    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    More >

  • Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets

    Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets

    (Larry MacDougal/Associated Press)(Larry MacDougal/Associated Press)

    For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way. 

    More >

    For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way. 

    More >

  • Car dealership calls out panhandler who turned down full-time job offer

    Car dealership calls out panhandler who turned down full-time job offer

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-06-15 11:23:27 GMT
    (Source: Morgan Rae Holt / Facebook)(Source: Morgan Rae Holt / Facebook)

    A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.

    More >

    A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.