Infection-fighting robot fights superbugs at Olathe Medical Center

As you can likely imagine, disinfecting a hospital room is critically important.

Now, Olathe Medical Center has a new member of its cleaning crew, and this one is an infection-fighting robot.

"We've been pushing for this for a long time, and we're thrilled to have it in the hospital," infection prevention coordinator Stan Stuckey said.

Stuckey explains that ultraviolet light has been used as a disinfecting tool for years. This new triple-machine system zaps every square-inch of a room in one shot.

"With three towers, we can get the whole room at once," Stuckey said. "The towers also have reflectors at top and bottom, so light hits ceiling and floors."

Within about a half an hour, a room can be cleaned of bacteria, spores, viruses and even superbugs like MRSA or C.diff.

"We use bleach to kill C. diff. Then this is an added feature after we clean the room as we normally do," Stuckey said.

This is a fairly new system at Olathe Medical Center, so time will tell its affects, but studies have shown that it has been very effective already elsewhere in the country.

