Overland Park police investigate three armed robberies that appear connected

The Overland Park Police Department is requesting help in solving three armed robberies that happened Tuesday morning.

The robberies happened between 7:15 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. in the 10300 block of Metcalf Ave., 900 block of Metcalf Ave. and the 9000 block of Metcalf Ave.

The suspects were driving a blue SUV, according to police.

Police say the victims were heading to the Athletic Club of Overland Park, the Dollar Tree and Walmart before they were stopped by a gunman.

Information is limited on the suspects. One of them was described by a victim as a white male in his mid 20s. He had a silver handgun.

"My tip is to just be aware of your surroundings and to know if you see something pleases call 911 and let us know so we can get out there and continue to keep the community safe," Overland Park police officer Brian Payne said.

No injuries were reported.

