Crash on U.S. 69 bridge over I-35 backs up traffic for several hours

Traffic was backed up in Overland Park for several hours Tuesday after a crash on the U.S. Hwy. 69 bridge over I-35. (KCScout)

Traffic was backed up in Overland Park for several hours Tuesday after a crash on the U.S. Hwy. 69 bridge over I-35.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 10:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles. Injuries were minor.

Highway patrol records indicated the bridge was iced over, but they couldn’t comment on whether icy conditions caused the crash.

The Kansas Department of Transportation blocked traffic for several hours while crews assessed the damage. Officials said they reduced traffic because a concrete guardrail, hit during the crash, was hanging over the highway.

Traffic was backed up for several hours due to crash on US-69 bridge over 35. Roads now back open @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/eYApkYMIjR — Natalie Davis (@NatalieKCTV5) March 14, 2017

KDOT maintenance crews removed the damaged guardrail and replaced the hole in the bridge rail with a metal piece of guardrail. They said it’s a temporary fix until more permanent repairs can be made at a later date when weather and schedule permit.

The roadway reopened about 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.