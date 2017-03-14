Wildfires in Oklahoma, Kansas now 63 percent contained - KCTV5

Wildfires in Oklahoma, Kansas now 63 percent contained

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Cattle graze with a background of smoke from wildfires near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Fires raged in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. (AP) Cattle graze with a background of smoke from wildfires near Hutchinson, Kan., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Fires raged in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, and warnings that conditions were ripe were issued for Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. (AP)
GATE, Okla. (AP) -

Oklahoma Forestry Services says four wildfires in northwestern Oklahoma and southwestern Kansas that are blamed for one death in each state are now 63 percent contained.

OFS says firefighters continued patrolling the fires Tuesday, putting out hotspots and working to improve containment of the flames that have burned a total of more than 1,200 square miles.

The agency says the largest fire is the Starbuck fire that began near Gate and has burned more than 1,000 square miles in Oklahoma and Kansas. Other fires include the 283 fire near Laverne that's burned 108 square miles, the Selman fire near Fort Supply that's burned 74 square miles and the Beaver fire between Beaver and Elmwood that's burned about 4½ square miles.

A suspected cause of the fires has not been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Tombstone of Shawnee teen who drowned removed from grave

    Tombstone of Shawnee teen who drowned removed from grave

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:24:40 GMT
    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    More >

    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    More >

  • Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets

    Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets

    (Larry MacDougal/Associated Press)(Larry MacDougal/Associated Press)

    For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way. 

    More >

    For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way. 

    More >

  • Car dealership calls out panhandler who turned down full-time job offer

    Car dealership calls out panhandler who turned down full-time job offer

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-06-15 11:23:27 GMT
    (Source: Morgan Rae Holt / Facebook)(Source: Morgan Rae Holt / Facebook)

    A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.

    More >

    A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.