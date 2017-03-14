Chiefs sign DT Bennie Logan to 1-year contract - KCTV5

Chiefs sign DT Bennie Logan to 1-year contract

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Logan, 6-foot 2-inches tall and 315 pounds, has seen action in 59 games, 51 starts, in four NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP) Logan, 6-foot 2-inches tall and 315 pounds, has seen action in 59 games, 51 starts, in four NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -

The Chiefs signed defensive tackle Bennie Logan to a one-year contract on Tuesday, filling the void left by free agent Dontari Poe in the middle of the Kansas City defensive line.

“We’re excited to add Bennie to our defensive front,” Chiefs general manager John Dorsey said. “He’s a versatile player whose presence in the middle will allow us flexibility along the line. He’ll be a very good addition to our defensive line room.”

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Logan was a third-round pick out of LSU. He's made 164 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 5 1/2 sacks during his professional career.

Logan made 51 starts and appeared in 59 games during the past four seasons in Philadelphia. He made 24 tackles and had 2 1/2 sacks last season, when he played for former Chiefs offensive coordinator and longtime Andy Reid assistant Doug Pederson.

