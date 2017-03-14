Brackets: To bet or not to bet - KCTV5

Brackets: To bet or not to bet

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Joe Chiodo, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Missouri and Kansas statutes define gambling as a game of chance where someone puts something at risk. (KCTV5) Missouri and Kansas statutes define gambling as a game of chance where someone puts something at risk. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The rule is simple, paying any amount of money to enter a March Madness poll is illegal.

But honestly, what are the chances of someone actually getting in trouble?

KCTV5 talked to an employment lawyer to find out.

Missouri and Kansas statutes define gambling as a game of chance where someone puts something at risk, be it as little as $5 or as expensive as a car.

Bert Braud is an Employment Attorney at Popham Law Firm.

He says buy-ins aren’t okay.

“Whether it’s a bracket pool or a poker game, it’s considered gambling, so they’re illegal,” Braud said.

If there is no entry fee, though, Braud says fans are in the clear but will wagering some cash really land people behind bars? In short, no.

“Not much of a risk at all,” Braud said. “Prosecutors aren’t going to get too excited about going after an office pool betting.”

The only risk fans run is if they do one of these four things:

  • Bet anything more than $20.
  • Participate in a pool where organizer takes a cut of the pay.
  • Cross state lines and place bets on the internet.
  • Discriminate who can play, based on race, sex or office position.

But for people who stick to a basic buy in, company-wide, it’s safe to say, most employers turn a blind eye.

“It’s pretty harmless fun, and it probably does a great job of getting people together at work,” Braud said.

And Braud has a point, in fact, a survey from the staffing firm office team shows that 66% of employees find talking sports helps them bond with their boss.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Tombstone of Shawnee teen who drowned removed from grave

    Tombstone of Shawnee teen who drowned removed from grave

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:24:40 GMT
    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    More >

    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    More >

  • Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets

    Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets

    (Larry MacDougal/Associated Press)(Larry MacDougal/Associated Press)

    For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way. 

    More >

    For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way. 

    More >

  • Car dealership calls out panhandler who turned down full-time job offer

    Car dealership calls out panhandler who turned down full-time job offer

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-06-15 11:23:27 GMT
    (Source: Morgan Rae Holt / Facebook)(Source: Morgan Rae Holt / Facebook)

    A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.

    More >

    A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.