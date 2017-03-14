DONATE NOW: Help area tornado victims - KCTV5

DONATE NOW: Help area tornado victims

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

KCTV5 is standing up for Kansas City and helping the tornado victims, and you can lend a hand.

If you'd like to help, you can donate through The Salvation Army.

You can also text the word STORM with your amount and name to 91999. If you would like to donate online, click here.

