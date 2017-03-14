Nor'easter affecting travel at KCI

Although the storm will not hit the Kansas City area, travel out of KCI will see the storms impact for some time. (KCTV5)

More than 5,000 Tuesday flights have been canceled across the country due to a Nor’easter heading for the nation’s mid-Atlantic and Northeastern regions.

Most of the flights at Kansas City International Airport are on time, but flights to the Northeast have been canceled.

Flights to Washington D.C., Philadelphia, PA and cities in New York are canceled and several others are delayed.

The storm is expected to dump one to two feet of snow on the Northeast.

Airports in the Northeast are being affected by the storm and these effects could impact travel from KCI to destinations around the country.

