Nor'easter affecting travel at KCI

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

More than 5,000 Tuesday flights have been canceled across the country due to a Nor’easter heading for the nation’s mid-Atlantic and Northeastern regions.

Most of the flights at Kansas City International Airport are on time, but flights to the Northeast have been canceled.

Flights to Washington D.C., Philadelphia, PA and cities in New York are canceled and several others are delayed.

The storm is expected to dump one to two feet of snow on the Northeast.

Although the storm will not hit the Kansas City area, travel out of KCI will see the storms impact for some time.

Airports in the Northeast are being affected by the storm and these effects could impact travel from KCI to destinations around the country.

To see flights delayed or canceled out of KCI, click here.

KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

