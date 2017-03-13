Kansas City family looks for clues, justice in cold case quintuple shooting

Ali Brown and two of her friends were killed two months ago, a shooting that left her son Karson seriously hurt. (Submitted)

A local couple is desperate for clues in a quintuple shooting that killed a young mother and left her toddler healing from bullet wounds.

Ali Brown and two of her friends were killed two months ago, a shooting that left her son Karson seriously hurt.

Brown's son Karson was one of the people who kept her moving forward, despite the obstacles

"Ali struggled with depression most of her life," said Emma Bartshe, a friend of the victim. "She had extreme highs and lows."

Bartshe has a little girl with Brown's brother.

The two little ones became friends after Ali moved to the metro from the St. Louis area to be with them.

She got her own place at a Kansas City apartment complex just one month before someone opened fire in her third floor unit, killing Ali and two of her friends, and leaving Karson with five bullet wounds.

"I look over in my car seat and I think she sitting there (pause) you know," Bartshe said.

Bartshe wants to see someone held accountable, but she couldn't just wait - so she dug for a silver lining.

First, friends and family made shirts to show Karson they care. They're Karson's Krusaders.

Now, they're starting a foundation to provide a place of strength and support for people dealing with depression.

"She had the best personality, but when she was in a low spot, it was hard to get her out of bed," Bartshe said.

Ali never got an official diagnosis and her death was not connected to that struggle.

The foundation's currently little more than a blog - but it's a start - towards finding a purpose.

Police so far have only very general descriptions of three men involved in the crime, possibly in a black or blue four-door car.

They're asking any one with information to call the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.