Copy-A quick look at Kansas State-Wake Forest in the First Four

No. 11 seed Kansas State (20-13) vs. No. 11 seed Wake Forest (19-13)

First Four, South region; Dayton, Ohio; 9:10 p.m. EDT.

BOTTOM LINE: Two efficient offenses are involved. The Demon Deacons scored 90 points nine times this season. The Wildcats put up the points, too, scoring 80 nine times.

COMEBACK KIDS: Wake Forest overcame deficits of 19, 14 and 13 points to win its last three games in the regular season.

CLAMPING DOWN: Kansas State held its last three opponents to an average of 54.3 points and 36 percent shooting.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest coach Danny Manning led Kansas as a player to a 71-58 win over Kansas State in a regional final in 1988 on the way to a national title. He's 30-5 against K-State as a player and coach.

