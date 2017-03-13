One week after tornado, Oak Grove community continues to recover - KCTV5

One week after tornado, Oak Grove community continues to recover

By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Scherrie Stanley and her husband Dave built their dream home on S Clinton St. in 1991. In one night, with one terrible storm, it was gone. (KCTV5)
OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -

One week after an EF-3 tornado hit Oak Grove, MO, the community is still recovering and reeling from the loss.

Scherrie Stanley and her husband Dave built their dream home on S Clinton St. in 1991. In one night, with one terrible storm, it was gone.

“It’s hard to lose the things that you’ve built a lifetime to earn and create,” said Stanely.

The couple moved into a hotel, returning to their home each day to clean up and salvage what they can.

“You’re just happy to find that one china cup that was your great grandmother’s,” she said. “It’s funny how the whole set’s gone, but that one cup means so much.”

Volunteers continue to come from across the metro each day, helping sort debris, recover personal belongings, and clean up the mess left behind by the storm.

Lee’s Summit resident Konnie Taylor said she felt compelled to help after seeing images of the damage on the news.

“They need helping hands; as many as we can get,” said Taylor, lifting her hands in the air.

Taylor spent several days in Oak Grove, along with her friend Steve Walton from Lone Jack. They told KCTV5 they’ve been touched by the stories they’ve heard and the things they’ve seen.

“It’s tough,” said Walton. “You look around here and see the trees snapped off and all these houses. Some are totally just gone, not a remnant of a house at all. It’s just devastating.”

They spent Monday sorting wood, metal, and furniture into piles so city crews could easily pick them up. Each time they’d find something they could salvage, like a shoe or personal memento, they would put it beneath a tarp in the driveway to protect it from the rain.

KCTV5 later spoke with the man who used to live in that particular home, swept away by the tornado. He noticed what they did and said he’s thankful.

The Stanely family said they’re also thankful for the way the community has come together during their time of need.

“They’ve been just like angels that flew in. They made a hard time really just a lot easier,” said Stanely.

Almost 500 homes were damaged in the storm that hit Oak Grove.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

