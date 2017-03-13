UMKC holds listening session following rape on campus - KCTV5

UMKC holds listening session following rape on campus

Posted: Updated:
Police say Juan Contreras sexually assaulted a female student in the dorm room while she was unconscious. Police say Juan Contreras sexually assaulted a female student in the dorm room while she was unconscious.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The University of Missouri-Kansas City is working to build trust after charges were filed against a man for rape on campus. 

Police say Juan Contreras sexually assaulted a female student in the dorm room while she was unconscious.

Only about 50 people showed up to today's listening session here at UMKC, but students KCTV5 talked to said they are hopeful it's the beginning of a path to better understanding for everyone involved.

"We can't look at what should've happened, what could've happened - it's about what did happen," UMKC junior Angelica Duckworth said. "Where we are now and how we move forward?"

Students said after the 90-minute meeting, they are feeling more hopeful than before and that the administration at UMKC is listening.

"It was very proactive, transparent, being receptive" said senior Rakeem Golden. "We're not all going to hear something we want to hear, but I do know administrators are becoming very receptive to what the students are trying to explain about what campus life looks like for us."

The concern was two-fold:  after a reported on-campus rape, several days passed before students were alerted.

UMKC argued the alleged attacker had already been caught and that the victim knew him so there was no threat to any students.

The other concern was the way one of the school's media relations people described it to the student newspaper saying:  

"This is not necessarily a security issue because the victim went willingly with the suspect it was after socializing that she was taken advantage of - or raped - whatever you might call it."

Security cameras had captured the victim being carried inside the side door allegedly by Contreras.  

She was clearly passed out and even missing one of her shoes.

The school called the spokesperson's comments "damaging" and said he will be undergoing a series of training and remediation.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man says he felt threatened during traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport

    Man says he felt threatened during traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:02:35 GMT
    The altercation took place outside near the Delta check-in area. The man says he feared for his life after the officer unlocked his gun from his holster.The altercation took place outside near the Delta check-in area. The man says he feared for his life after the officer unlocked his gun from his holster.

    A man says he and his mother feared for their lives after a traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport.  The officer that made the stop has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the man says the investigation is incomplete.  Michael McGill Jr. says he was humiliated by a Kansas City Airport police officer. In April, his mother dropped him off for an international flight.  “As I’m trying to decide if I wanted to drop my bags at curbside check in or in...

    More >

    A man says he and his mother feared for their lives after a traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport.  The officer that made the stop has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the man says the investigation is incomplete.  Michael McGill Jr. says he was humiliated by a Kansas City Airport police officer. In April, his mother dropped him off for an international flight.  “As I’m trying to decide if I wanted to drop my bags at curbside check in or in...

    More >

  • Witness: Woman drops baby from window to escape London tower fire

    Witness: Woman drops baby from window to escape London tower fire

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:17 AM EDT2017-06-14 10:17:45 GMT
    Smoke and flames rise from building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)Smoke and flames rise from building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

    A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.

    More >

    A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.

    More >

  • 3 charged with murder in Lone Jack homicide, assault

    3 charged with murder in Lone Jack homicide, assault

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-13 21:33:39 GMT

    A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.

    More >

    A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.