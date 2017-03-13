Kansas coach Self: Josh Jackson will play in NCAA tourney

Kansas coach Bill Self says star freshman Josh Jackson will not miss NCAA Tournament games for an off-the-court issue involving a member of the women's basketball team. (AP)

Kansas coach Bill Self says star freshman Josh Jackson will not miss NCAA Tournament games for an off-the-court issue involving a member of the women's basketball team.

Self suspended Jackson for the Jayhawks' quarterfinal game in the Big 12 Tournament, which they promptly lost to TCU, as punishment of an accumulation of embarrassing incidents. The most recent case was Jackson hitting a parked car and fleeing the scene, but the one that continues to cause the most frustration for the Jayhawks is one involving women's basketball player McKenzie Calvert.

The incident occurred in December, when Calvert allegedly threw a drink at men's basketball player Lagerald Vick at a Lawrence bar. The encounter escalated and Jackson followed her to the parking lot, where he is accused of kicking her car and causing hundreds of dollars in damages.

Jackson was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property and is scheduled to be arraigned next month.

