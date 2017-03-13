Missing Liberty woman found dead in Daviess County

A woman who was reported missing on Feb. 21 has been found dead in rural Daviess County.

Antwanette Michelle Delagarza was discovered Sunday in her vehicle in Daviess County, MO.

Police say no foul play is suspected in connection to her death, but the case remains under investigation.

Delagarza was from Liberty, MO.

