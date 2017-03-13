Group rallies in Kansas City in support of Obamacare

Some people in the metro are fighting Monday afternoon to keep Obamacare.

A group of about 30 people gathered at Sen. Roy Blunt's downtown Kansas City office building. The group has been pushing specifically for Medicaid expansion and has been doing so long before the proposals currently being discussed in Congress to phase out Medicaid expansion.

The concern is over a coverage gap for those not poor enough to qualify for Medicaid but not equipped to insure themselves otherwise.

KCTV5 News reached out to Blunt's press office to ask where he stands on the topic, and though we did not receive a return call, by and large the Republican majority in both houses support some sort of phase out rather than the other way around.

On Monday, the focus was on the federal front, but the group has been active for years.

Two and a half years ago, they were at the Statehouse in Jefferson City because Missouri was one of the states that did not except the federal incentive to expand the pool of those who qualify for Medicaid, and it remains one of 19 states that has not opted in.

